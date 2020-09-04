16 pro-Iran fighters killed in ‘Israel strikes on Syria’ – Middle East Monitor

At least 16 pro-Iranian militants were killed the other day in strikes, believed to be by Israel, on eastern Syria, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The rights group stated that an Israeli airplane targeted the websites of the Iranian forces and their militia in the eastern countryside of Deir Ez-Zor, which resulted in the death of 16 fighters.

SOHR Direct Rami (*16 *) stated those killed came from “Iraqi factions loyal to Tehran, and seven of them were killed on the outskirts of Mayadin town, while the other nine died in the strikes south of Abu Kamal in Deir Ez-Zor governorate.”

“A site belonging to the Iraqi Hezbollah militia, located 5 kilometres from Al-Rahba Castle on the outskirts of Mayadin, in the eastern countryside of Deir Ez-Zor, was targeted, which resulted in the killing of 7 militia members,” SOHR reported.

It likewise suggested that “the death toll is expected to rise because of the wounded, some of whom are in critical conditions, in addition to information about other casualties.”

Last night, the Israeli Air Force bombed a military airport in mainSyria The authorities Syrian News Agency (SANA) validated that the program’s air defences reacted to the rockets and “felled most of them” reporting just “limited” product damage.

