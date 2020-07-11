16 people die from coronavirus in past 24 hours in Armenia – Coronavirus update on July 11 – Panorama

Armenia has confirmed 489 new coronavirus infections in a 24-hour period, bringing the national tally to 31,391 at the time of 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, the Ministry of Health reports.

559 more patients have recovered from COVID-19 with the full total number of recoveries now standing at 19,419. The coronavirus death toll has increased by 16 to 546.

The latest victims were 67 (male), 71 (female), 76 (female), 79 (male), 93 (male), 67 (male), 71 (female), 60 (male), 71 (female), 71 (female), 95 (female) 70 (male), 59 (female) and 80 (female) years old. All had underlying chronic health problems.

In addition, according to the ministry, 3 cases of death were recorded in the past 24 hours once the patients tested positive for COVID-19, nevertheless the cause of death was still another disease. The number of active cases is 11, 234.

As many as 131,216 tests have been performed in the united states since the infection outbreak.