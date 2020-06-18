16 face masks that give back to charitable causes and organizations

Three-plus months into the coronavirus pandemic, face coverings are part of the new normal. Many of the style brands that are making reusable cotton masks have started contributing funds or supplies to a variety of organizations, and individuals who make and sell masks are giving back, too — to covid-related dilemmas and other causes, including fighting systemic racism and supporting Black Lives Matter.

Scroll for our favorite face masks that assist in more ways than one. And if these do not inspire you, have a look at our roundups of face masks for adults, face masks for kids and our guide to cleaning your face mask.

Cotton Face Masks Black Lives Matter with Filter Pocket (starting at $19.99; etsy.com)

Cotton Face Masks Black Lives Matter with Filter Pocket

These Black Lives Matters masks have a few different patterns, and the shop owner is donating 20% of proceeds to the Black Lives Matter organization.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Baggu Mask Set ($32; baggu.com)

For every set of masks sold, adorable bag brand Baggu is donating a pack of surgical masks to health care workers through Masks4Medicine.

_____________________________________________________________________________

The 100% Human Face Mask Three-Pack ($28; everlane.com)

The 100% Human Face Mask Three-Pack

The popular millennial brand Everlane created the 100% Human Collection to protect human rights, and as such, is donating 10% of arises from each of these mask packs to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

_____________________________________________________________________________

Americana Variety 3-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Face Masks for Adults ($7.50; oldnavy.com)

Americana Variety 3-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Face Masks for Adults

These masks come just in time for July 4th. Plus, Old Navy and its parent company, Gap, have donated 50,000 masks to the Boys and Girls Clubs of America.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Outdoor Voices Face Mask, 5-Pack ($25; outdoorvoices.com)

Outdoor Voices Face Mask, 5-Pack

These thick, but breathable masks benefit Masks for the People, which supplies masks, sanitizer and testing kits to incarcerated and formerly incarcerated people. One note: Reviewers have remarked what size these come, so do pay attention to sizing.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Minnesota Vikings Fanatics Branded Adult Official Logo Face Covering 3-Pack ($24.99; fanatics.com)

Minnesota Vikings Fanatics Branded Adult Official Logo Face Covering 3-Pack

Support your favorite team or hometown with a custom-logo mask, and 100% of proceeds to go Fanatics’ All In Challenge, which provides food to those in need through organizations like No Kid Hungry, Meals on Wheels and America’s Food Fund.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Etee Organic Cotton Hand Made Face Masks, Pack of 4 ($54; amazon.com)

Etee Organic Cotton Hand Made Face Masks, Pack of 2

For every pack of four, Etee, a company dedicated to reducing single-use plastic waste and environmental sustainability, donates one mask to an area hospital for use by visitors and patients being discharged.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Rainbow Face Coverings, Set of 2 ($25; uncommongoods.com)

Rainbow Face Coverings, Set of 2

These rainbow masks are adorable, perfect for this month’s Pride celebrations, and have 100% of their profits going to support NYC Health & Hospitals. There’s a good set for kids.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Reformation 5X Masks, Assorted ($25; thereformation.com)

Reformation 5X Masks, Assorted

Order a couple of five yourself (or donate some) and you’ll receive an assortment (maybe all black, maybe a mixture of patterns) from Reformation, which, along with other local businesses, partnered with the City of Los Angeles on LA Protects to make 5 million non-medical masks for important workers. Reformation has donated masks to UCLA Medical and Mission Homeless Shelters.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Aerie Reusable Face Mask ($14.95; ae.com)

Twenty per cent of arises from this cute mask go to Crisis Text Line, a service providing free, 24-hour confidential support during this trying time.

_____________________________________________________________________________

5-Pack Pleated Cotton Face Mask ($25; luckybrand.com)

5 Pack Pleated Cotton Face Mask

For every pack of five masks sold, Lucky Brand will donate still another five to Los Angeles residents in need through local organizations.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Staceface Protective Face Mask ($10; aliceandolivia.com)

Staceface Protective Face Mask

Alive & Olivia, which masks feature the cute face-logo of designer Stacey Bendet, is donating 100,000 masks to medical care institutions and essential workers in need.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Cats, Kittens Cotton Face Mask ($9.99; etsy.com)

Cats, Kittens Cotton Face Mask

A whopping 100% of the profit from these adorable cat and kitten masks benefits animal welfare organizations.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Face Mask With A Cause by the Johnson Girls ($10; etsy.com)

Face Mask With A Cause by the Johnson Girls

Half of the proceeds of these sweet masks produced by three sisters will be donated to the University of Washington Emergency Response to Covid Fund.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Charity Mask Triple Layer Cotton Homemade Rainbow Design (starting at $13.25; etsy.com)

Charity Mask Triple Layer Cotton Homemade Rainbow Design

These rainbow masks handmade in britain send 10% of proceeds to the National Health Service.

_____________________________________________________________________________

KnittingBearCrafts Boston Terrier Charity Mask ($12.49; etsy.com)

KnittingBearCrafts Boston Terrier Charity Mask ($12.59; etsy.com)

Love Boston terriers and charity? Invest in another of these cuties, made in Scotland, and 50 pence (about 63 cents) will be sent to the UK Boston Terrier Rescue.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers’ listed price during the time of publication.