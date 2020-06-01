16 dead, at least 30 injured in second straight weekend of violence in Chicago

The Chicago Tribune reported final week that there have been 191 deaths thus far this 12 months because the consequence of violence. The paper reported that almost all of the deaths had been a consequence of gunfire. The metropolis, underneath Mayor Lori Lightfoot, noticed its deadliest Memorial Day weekend in years, which included 10 deaths and 39 wounded.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that town had the bloody weekends regardless of a stay-at-home order because of the coronavirus. The metropolis additionally noticed violent protests this weekend over the dying of George Floyd in police custody.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker activated 375 Illinois National Guard troopers to help with avenue closures. By night, the Chicago Transit Authority had suspended all bus and rail strains “at the request of public safety officials” with service resuming Monday. Metra, a commuter rail agency, suspended service Monday in part for “the safety of the public and our employees.”

Lightfoot mentioned in an interview that it’s “not an easy decision to call in the Guard.”

“The National Guard obviously has certain optics to it, may come with a certain level of equipment and presence. We don’t want to squander that resource and make sure that we only use it when truly there is a time of need,” she mentioned.

Lightfoot made an attraction final month after one other outbreak in violence in town and requested residents to assist police reply to those incidents.

“People know who the shooters are. You know who you are. These cowards cannot be given any shelter,” she mentioned, in line with NBC Chicago.

The Associated Press contributed to this report