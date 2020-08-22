154 Homes Destroyed And 62,000 Acres Burned In Solano County – CBS Sacramento

VACAVILLE (CBS13)– The newest details on the LNU Lightning Complex Fire:

6:40 p.m.

The Solano County Sheriff’s Office released another upgrade Friday night about the damage and damage from the LNU Lightning Complex Fire in their county. The constable stated a minimum of 154 homes have actually been destroyed or greatly broken and they anticipate that number to increase.

More than 62,000 acres have actually burned in the county and the constable stated numerous PG&E poles are down with wires throughout roadways, making it hazardous to go back to the location.

PG&E teams are working to fix their lines as police is increasing patrols to avoid any robbery.

Sheriff Tom Ferrara stated he had actually never ever seen anything like the speed and heat strength of this fire.

“For this fire to cover the ground in, let’s say three or four hours, from Lake Berryessa all the way into Solano County, Gibson Canyon, Pleasants Valley Road, we’re so fortunate that folks got out in time,” Ferrara stated.

4:40 p.m.

The LNU Lightning Complex Fire has actually destroyed a minimum of 119 homes in Solano County, the constable’s workplace stated Friday afternoon. Officials stated roughly 50,000 acres burned in the county and 14,000 individuals– about 5,250 homes– were left.

Crews have actually evaluated around 471 homes up until now. There has actually been one reported death on Pleasants Valley Road, however no other significant injuries or casualties.

The constable’s workplace stated they were intending to repopulate the Green Valley location Friday, however fire habits has …