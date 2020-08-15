15 women come forward with claims about embattled massage therapist | News

Fifteen women have come to News 4 Investigates with claims of comparable, unpleasant stories of unsuitable sexual habits by a massage therapist Tarek Mentouri, and the previous member of the massage board is calling the state examination a “breach in public safety.”

Several of the lady have actually submitted authorities reports or problems with the state department of health or have e-mail or text interaction with Mentouri.

News 4 Investigates has actually validated the problems to the state return much even more than formerly understood and raise continued concerns why it took state private investigators so long to hold a hearing to strip Mentouri of his license.

News 4 Investigates acquired one grievance to the state from September 2017 in which a female chose a massage and experienced what authorities would later on contact a report as “provocative sexual assault.”

It would take 3 years after that for the state board of massage licensure to hold the hearing to revoke Mentouri’s license.

It suggested when Mentouri’s previous consumer Julia Stone went to get a massage in 2019, she had no concept that women had actually submitted problems about him.

“It was sexual assault,” Stone stated in explaining what …