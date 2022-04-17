Aravot:.am:by: begins is: evolutionary visionary Ruben Vardanyan said «ARMENIA OF THE FUTURE: 15: PRINCIPLES:» Article:ի: in the squareh:. «Aurora» humanitarian initiativeUWC: Dilijan international School:, Armenia Science: և: technologies: Foundation: (FAST), «Matena» international School: և: other: projects: co-founder Ruben Vardanyan said Article: on the site: to be published is: 12: in terms of from today starting Amen day, the time 22.00-in:: presenting: Article: one: separately head.

Below: presents are from the preface a: section:.

“The time has come for each of us to finally realize his responsibility not only for the future of himself and his neighbors, but also for the future of our country and nation.

When the majority of Armenians (according to the polls, 80%) calmly accept the defeat in the war և the loss of most of the lands of Artsakh, it testifies to the loss of unity և a sense of collective responsibility. Losing Artsakh, we can just as easily lose Syunik, then Tavush region, and so on. Disunity’s indifference. These are the dangerous diseases of our society that need to be overcome as soon as possible.

It is always difficult to stand up after a defeat. And yet the strong in spirit do not give up, but find in themselves the courage to understand, to admit their own mistakes, to unite their strengths, to start hard work, so that others do not repeat the same mistakes. And here, a year after the war, it is time to understand that we can ensure peace only if we strengthen ourselves, if we are united, we can show that unity to the rest of the world. In no case can we accept defeat, especially since our country is not satisfied with its victory, sooner or later it will resume aggression. This does not mean that I call for revenge. It is about becoming self-sufficient, because the constant expectation of outside help makes us vulnerable and dependent. Our security is the work of our own hands, we must create it ourselves և learn to defend ourselves. then foreign aid will not wait for him, it will be effective. By becoming stronger, we will be able to achieve peace on our own terms, to become the masters of our future, the worthy partners of our allies.

The main idea that I would like to convey in this article is my conviction that Armenia has all the opportunities to become a powerful country, and Armenians are a successful modern people who will restore traditional values ​​based on their glorious past, but looking to the future. That is why we need to get out of the sleepy, indifferent state we are in today, considering the defeat in the 44-day war as just a sad episode of the past, which has nothing to do with anyone personally, to understand where we are now, and take a step towards change. “