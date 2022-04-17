BY THE AUTHOR

2021 November 9 marked exactly one year since the end of the 44-day war in Artsakh. According to Armenian traditions, it was a year of mourning when we paid tribute to the memory of the victims. And now it is time for all thinking “non-indifferent people to jointly make sense of the events of the past 30 years, the past and the current year”, analyzing all the mistakes and achievements, to bring a certain sum to what happened. The time has come for each of us to finally realize his responsibility not only for the future of himself and his neighbors, but also for the future of our country and nation.

Undoubtedly, there are many people who think that this issue does not concern them, that if things get very bad in Armenia, they always have a backup program. Believe me, it is an illusion. just the illusion with which the Armenians of the Ottoman Empire consoled themselves in 1915. When the massacre took place in the neighboring village, many were convinced that they would be able to come to an agreement with the perpetrators and get rid of them at ransom. The ability to easily adapt to new conditions and integrate into new communities has always been our competitive advantage, but our tragedy lies in the fact that Armenians, in search of a better life, have left and continue to leave their homeland. Everyone saves only himself, instead of uniting to save his homeland and his people with a common effort, whose fate is no less important than the fate of an individual Armenian.

I wrote this article to talk about these and many other issues, especially personal responsibility. In my opinion, the best opponent of Nazism, the Protestant pastor Martin Nimoller (1892-1984) spoke on this issue. “When the Nazis came with the communists, I kept silent because I was not a communist. When they imprisoned the Social Democrats, I kept silent because I was not a Social Democrat. When they came with the members of the union, I was silent because I was not a member of the union. When they came with the Jews, I was silent, because I was not a Jew. “And then they came with me. There was no one left to complain.” It is unfortunate that many Armenians are guided by the same logic. When war threatens Syunik, what is my job? I live in Tavush, don’t I? When the Armenian community of Lebanon is on the verge of destruction, it is not my problem. After all, I am not a Lebanese-Armenian. It is a pity when school-age children in Armenia do not have the opportunity for regular education, but my family is successfully established in Europe or the United States, and my children attend prestigious schools, and so on.

When the majority of Armenians (according to the polls, 80%) calmly accept the defeat in the war և the loss of most of the lands of Artsakh, it testifies to the loss of unity և a sense of collective responsibility. Losing Artsakh, we can just as easily lose Syunik, then Tavush region, and so on. Disunity’s indifference. These are the dangerous diseases of our society that need to be overcome as soon as possible.

It is always difficult to stand up after a defeat. And yet the strong in spirit do not give up, but find in themselves the courage to understand, to admit their own mistakes, to unite their strengths, to start hard work, so that others do not repeat the same mistakes. And here, a year after the war, it is time to understand that we can ensure peace only if we strengthen ourselves, if we are united, we can show that unity to the rest of the world. In no case can we accept defeat, especially since our country is not satisfied with its victory, sooner or later it will resume aggression. This does not mean that I call for revenge. It is about becoming self-sufficient, because the constant expectation of outside help makes us vulnerable and dependent. Our security is the work of our own hands, we must create it ourselves և learn to defend ourselves. then foreign aid will not wait for him, it will be effective. By becoming stronger, we will be able to achieve peace on our own terms, to become the masters of our future, the worthy partners of our allies.

The main idea that I would like to convey in this article is my conviction that Armenia has all the opportunities to become a powerful country, and Armenians are a successful modern people who will restore traditional values ​​based on their glorious past, but looking to the future. That is why we need to get out of the coma, indifferent to the situation we are in today, considering the defeat in the 44-day war as just a sad episode of the past, which has nothing to do with anyone personally, to understand where we are now, and take a step towards change.

The meaningful choice of the vector and model of development that will ensure the security, prosperity and preservation of the national identity of the citizens of Armenia, the Armenians around the world, must become one of the decisive steps that must be taken to prevent the horrific prospect of losing Artsakh and Armenia. Fortunately, there are healthy forces in Armenia, in the Armenian world, that are ready to take responsibility, to take the helm of the positive changes that we need like air.

Thirty years ago, in the early 1990s, it was extremely difficult to establish a young republic in Armenia. We were not ready for independence; we did not fully use our right to choose our path. Moreover, by winning the Artsakh War of Independence, we did not learn to be victorious, we did not lay the foundations of strong peace in the form of a strong and progressive army, a prosperous state. The situation in which Armenia has been for 24 years can be called neither peace nor war.

For the past 30 years, we have not been able to adapt the vast Soviet heritage to the needs and opportunities of the new state and society, to “create a way of life” that would lead Armenians to prosperity. The political and military elite of Armenia considered that the victory in the war gave them the right and legitimacy to rule the country with a monopoly. We missed the opportunity to make gradual, evolutionary changes. 2016 Unfortunately, the changes that started after the four-day war in April did not lead to profound reforms. We did not use it in 2018. from the window of opportunity opened as a result of events. Armenia և The elites of the Diaspora did not unite in order to jointly build the country և to revive the nation. The large-scale crisis that broke out last year and the Artsakh war give us the last chance to make changes that can not be postponed.

I have stated many times before that I refrain from my direct participation in political processes, but the current fateful situation does not allow me not to participate in the discussion of important political and social issues. What kind of Armenia are we building? How do we see the future of the Armenian people? In this respect, my colleagues and I are entering the political field. At the same time, I want to emphasize that we continue to remain public figures, not politicians.

It is known that the development of society can be achieved in two ways. aggression and conflict arising from limited resources պայքար the struggle for good, և compassion and cooperation for that goods joint reproduction: The choice of the path is obvious to me, as it is obvious to him, that in order to change the created situation, it is not necessary to participate in the struggle of political parties, to strive to get the portfolio of the Prime Minister. All I want is to do the best I can for the good of my homeland and my people, to be useful to them with the proper ability to do so.

It is indisputable that this work presented to your attention is just a sketch, a general sketch that needs to be widely and openly discussed, many questions clarified and improved.

Ruben VARDANYAN

Evolutionary visionary, co-founder of Aurora Humanitarian Initiative, UWC Dilijan International School, FAST Foundation, Matena International School and other projects

