15 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Gegharkunik province – Panorama

15 new cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) have been confirmed in Armenia’s Gegharkunik province on Monday, 10 sufferers have recovered, Governor Gnel Sanosyan wrote on Facebook, updating on the state of affairs in the area.

Sanosyan has knowledgeable that one affected person has died on Monday. The affected person had examined optimistic for coronavirus, however the reason for demise was one other illness.

According to the governor, many of the new cases come from Vardenis, Maturni, Geghamavan, Zovaber, Ddmashen, Tsovinar communities.