15-Month-Old Frederick Boy Nearly Dies After Falling At Pediatrician’s Office – CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A 15- month old boy from Frederick was nearly minutes far from death previously this month after a fall at the pediatrician’s office.

“It was every parent’s worst nightmare,” stated Johns Hopkins Chief of Pediatric Neurosurgery Al Cohen.

15- month-old Alec Penafiel was simply minutes from death after a fall at the pediatrician’s office back on July 10.

“I had my diaper bag on the floor so I looked down to grab keys and then as soon as I did that he was on the floor,” Alec’s mom Atheia Penafiel stated.

He fell 4 feet from the test table. He seemed doing all right, so he went house for a nap.

Hours later on, nevertheless, that all altered.

“When I lifted him up, that’s when he vomited, and then his right eye wouldn’t open,” Atheia Penafiel stated.

Alec’s head was inflating, so his mom required an ambulance. The paramedics identified he required to be flown from Frederick to Johns Hopkins.

“An epidural hematoma in a child or an adult is a life-threatening emergency, and it’s one we can’t really waste any time,”Dr Cohen stated.

Alec was identified with a brain bleed and skull fracture and was hurried into surgical treatment.

