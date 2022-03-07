15 families displaced from Artsakh became owners of houses in different regions Morning:

Viva-MTS և “Fuller Housing Center” supports as much as possible the families who became homeless after the war and came from Artsakh and live in rented accommodation in different regions. In 2021, under the housing program, a house was built for 15 displaced families. The rest of the beneficiaries are from socially vulnerable groups.

The Khachatryan family moved from Artsakh to the village of Agarakadzor in the Vayots Dzor region after a 44-day war. The father of the family, Gorg, was an ambulance driver. He remembers transporting the wounded under shelling, thinking of his youngest son, Gurgen, on the battlefield. After the end of the war, leaving behind the years-old house, garden and small farm, the Khachatryans moved to Vayots Dzor to buy an old, dilapidated half-built building with a dripping roof.



With the support of Viva-MTS և “Fuller Housing Center”, the inconvenient building has become a residential house with all utilities. The leaders of the partner organizations visited the Khachatryans to share with them the joy of entering the apartment.

“Since 1999, my family has moved from Nor Hajn to the village of Karegah in the Kashatagh region, hoping for a new life. We all worked, we also managed to be engaged in agriculture and cattle breeding. We lost everything because of the war էր It was very hard, but we did what we could. We have no right to despair. We have already mentioned my little son here in Agarakadzor. “We are starting a new page in life,” said the family’s father, Gorg.

The eldest son of the family now works in the police, the youngest is going to become a soldier. Gorg and his wife are already retired, but still full of energy. They are ready to help in everything, to support the children.

“Years ago, while presenting the importance of our cooperation, I emphasized that this is a long-term impact program. it ends, but the positive effect lasts for many years. After many years of communication with various families, now I want to make a more accurate description. This is a life support program. It is a powerful tool for reassuring people. When a person is left alone with his worries in a remote village, he feels that he has support, believes in his strength, makes efforts, overcomes the existing problems with dignity. This is an important indicator for us, ”said Viva-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian.

“In the 2021 housing program, families relocated from Artsakh were on the priority list. “I am confident that this family will regain its peace, and the bitter memories of the deportation will go down in history,” said Ashot Yeghiazaryan, President of the Fuller Housing Center.

Within the framework of the housing program implemented in ten regions of Armenia, Viva-MTS has invested more than 230 million AMD, as a result of which 87 families received support in 2021.

