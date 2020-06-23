15 dead in fight over wind farm project in Mexico

Fifteen individuals have been overwhelmed to loss of life in an indigenous village in southern Mexico which has been stricken by a dispute over an offshore wind farm project.

The our bodies of 13 males and two ladies have been recovered by authorities in Huazantlan del Rio following a collection of assaults on Sunday evening and Monday morning.

Some of the victims had been tortured and burnt alive, in accordance with the San Mateo del Mar municipal authorities.





Photos of a number of our bodies have been printed on social media. One of the dead males appeared to have been overwhelmed with bricks.

The feud dates again to 2012 and centres on a project to construct an enormous, 396-megawatt off-shore wind farm deliberate for a slim spit of land in a lagoon close to San Mateo.

Opposition teams from the Ikoots indigenous group, also referred to as the Huaves, managed to dam the project, arguing it might have an effect on their fishing, farming and sacred areas.

Local media reported the newest violence broke out after a confrontation between municipal officers from San Mateo del Mar and members of the Union of Ikoots indigenous communities.

The Union claimed supporters of the mayor Bernardino Ponce Hinajosa ambushed them at a coronavirus checkpoint and started taking pictures, injuring a number of individuals.

However the municipal authorities blamed the deadly assaults on dissidents from the indigenous group and claimed the 2 ladies killed had been protesting in opposition to abuses by one of many suspected attackers.

Prosecutors from the state of Oaxaca have launched an investigation involving 40 detectives, 80 state law enforcement officials and 39 members of the nationwide guard.

The attorney general’s office confirmed the deaths of two ladies and 13 males with bruises and partial burns, however awaits the outcomes of autopsies to find out the trigger.

“Recently there was a confrontation between residents of the Huazatlán del Río agency and the municipal seat,” the state authorities stated in an announcement.

It added that its presence in the realm can be doubled to “guarantee security, privileging dialogue and full respect for the human rights of the population.”

