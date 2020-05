Coronavirus has been confirmed among the many workers and kids of Marie Izmirlian Orphanage in Yerevan.

Speaking to Panorama.am, spokesperson for the minister of labor and social affairs Sona Martirosyan mentioned 64 individuals have been examined for COVID-19, including 15 check outcomes have come again optimistic.

“Nine of them are kids, whereas six others are workers,” Martirosyan mentioned.

None of the kids and workers of the orphanage are hospitalized on account of experiencing no signs.