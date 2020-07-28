15 Azeris detained in Iran after anti-Armenian demonstrations – Panorama

Number of anti-Armenian demonstrations arranged by Azeris were reduced by Iranian authorities, Ermenihaber reports.
According to the source, demonstrations were staged in front of the Armenian Embassy in Tehran and the Consulate General of Azerbaijan inTabriz The Police and the officers of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps distributed the demonstrations that were accompanied with anti-Armenian mottos and chants. At least 15 Azeris were detained, the source stated.
