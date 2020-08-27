15.7 million people watched third night of Republican National Convention By Reuters

(Reuters) – An overall of 15.7 million people watched the third night of the mainly virtual Republican National Convention, according to early Nielsen Media Research, less than the 21.4 million audiences who watched the third night of the Democratic National Convention throughout the exact same number of networks.

The 15.7 million RNC number shows the audience throughout 6 TELEVISION networks in between 10 p.m EDT and 11:15 p.m. EDT. It does not consist of online and streaming audiences. An overall of 22.8 million people watched the third night of the virtual Democratic National Convention on 10 U.S. TELEVISION networks on August 19. A similar figure for the RNC is anticipated later Thursday.

