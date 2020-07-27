15.6 inch Laptop Computer PC Notebook, Intel CPU 4GB RAM 64GB Storage Compatible with Windows 10 Home OS, WiFi HDMI BT4.0



NOTE PLEASE:

1.No touch panel.

2.Please charge the laptop first after you get it.

3.After long time not beside the computer, the computer will go to Sleeping Mode by itself, if you press “Enter” button and screen still no response, then just press the power button constantly for about 5 seconds, and then let go to wake the screen up again, thanks.

Operating System: Compatible with Windows 10 Home

CPU Brand: Intel 64bit Dual Core

CPU Frequency: 1.04GHz (can be up to 1.6GHz to 2.0GHz)

Screen Size: 15.6 inch

Screen Resolution: 1920 * 1080 LED Screen

Camera: 0.3 MP

Net Play Style: WIFI (2.4G / 802.11 b/g/n) (NOTE: Do not support 5G Wi-Fi, please check your WiFi type before your order, thanks.

Hot Function: Bluetooth4.0, Mobile Hotspot

Storage: LPDDR3 4GB (3.85 GB usable)

Hard Disk: EMMC 64GB (Scalable: 1TB HDD)

Expansion Slots: TF Card up to 128G (come without TF card)

Input Device: touchpad, chocolate keyboard

Other Interface: 1 x USB3.0, 1 x USB2.0, 1 x MINI HDMI, 1 x 3.5mm headphone jack, 1 x DC(Power interface)

Built-in: sound chip, speaker and microphone

Battery: 10000mAh

Power Adapter: Input AC100-240V 50-60Hz, Output 12V=2A

Play Format:

1)voice format: OGG, ACC, M4A, FLAC, AMR etc

2)video format: AVI, MKV, Mp4, M4V, WEBM, MPEG4, 3GP etc

Packaging Includes:

1 x 15.6″ laptop (come without TF card)

1 x Power Adapter

1 x User Guide

Features:

Ultra-thin, large-capacity battery, super processor, USB3.0 interface, chocolate keyboard, sleek minimalist design, comes with camera, smooth touchpad, smooth texture. Suitable for word processing, email and media streaming (such as Micro Office, Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Amazon Video etc.)

Super Processor: Intel 64bit Dual Core Atom / Celeron 1.04 GHz CPU (can be up to 1.60GHz / 2.0GHz), plus 4GB DDR3 Memory 64GB internal storage, providing higher performance. Storage capacity can be expanded by 1TB HDD. Supports TF card up to 128GB.

15.6 inch LED backlit FHD display provides rich colors and clear text, bringing rich viewing experience. 15.6″ 1920X1080 resolution screen breaks the low-end laptop in low-resolution state and makes you enjoy a clearer picture quality.

Multiple Ports: ultra-fast USB 3.0, USB 2.0, Mini HDMI, micro TF card and headphone jack port. The HDMI port allows you to connect your laptop 15.6 inch to an external display or a larger screen TV.

Energy Saving: 10000mAh large-capacity battery provides you long battery life. When you are not beside the laptop for a long time, the screen will go to sleeping mode by itself to save energy.

Sleek Minimalist Design: webcam, chocolate keyboard, smooth touchpad, smooth texture and energy saving make this 15.6″ laptop ideal for e-mail, word processing and media streaming (such as Micro Office, Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Amazon Video).