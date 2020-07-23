140-Day 4G LTE Magnetic GPS Tracker – Cellular Real-Time Slap and Track GPS Tracking Device with Magnetic Case and Extended Battery for Tracking Cars, Vehicles, Truck, Kids, Teens, Elderly



The 140-Day 4G Magnetic GPS Tracker is the most portable and easy-to-use GPS tracker on the market and provides you with the most important long term GPS tracking features, including real-time location updates, speed alerts, and a smartphone app to keep you constantly connected. Whether you’re using the 140-Day 4G Magnetic GPS Tracker to track the movements of your valuable assets, to monitor the routes of business vehicles, or anything else, the 140-Day 4G Magnetic GPS Tracker will provide you with reliable coverage and accurate updates as often as you need. With this exceptionally long battery life, the 140-Day 4G Magnetic GPS Tracker is ideal for long-term, on-the-go tracking.

Full 4G coverage everywhere in North America: works in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.

With one-minute reporting frequency, and its all-new Rapid Track feature, you’re given the most accurate, up-to-date location information.

Get alerts when your vehicle travels beyond your customized area

BrickHouse Security’s exclusive GPS platform features geofencing: virtual perimeters that will trigger notification if breached; ideal for stopping theft or ensuring driver safety.

Long-Lasting Rechargeable Battery

The Spark Nano is a battery-powered GPS tracker. With a two-week battery life (based on ~1 hour of active tracking per day).

Get alerts wherever your vehicle exceeds the posted speed limit

Speed and Location Alerts sent straight to your smartphone through the free App for Android and iPhone.

At Brickhouse Security, our top priority is to provide reliable and easy to use products designed to keep you, your family, and your valuables safe. We are a premier supplier of security and surveillance solutions for consumers and businesses of all sizes. Our products have been thoroughly tested to ensure that they provide the peace of mind you deserve. We pride ourselves on providing solutions and services to over 400 current Fortune 500 companies, as well as to more than 2,500 local and national government agencies.

Blazing Fast 4G LTE Coverage Across North America: Don’t miss a moment even when personal cars, fleet trucks, or other assets cross borders between the US, Mexico, and Canada with full 4G cellular coverage.

Tough & Rugged ‘Slap-and-Track’ Design: Avoid the time and hassle of installation under the dash or hood. The magnetic case is quickly placed under or on top of any vehicle and starts reporting immediately!

Waterproof Magnetic Case: Designed to house the 4G Spark Nano 7 and the extended battery inside. Attach it to your vehicle or company asset without drilling holes or any complicated installation.

No Long-Term Contract Needed: Unlike other tracking devices, the 4G Magnetic GPS Tracker requires no long-term commitment. Activate online with a subscription starting at $24.99/month and cancel at any time if you stop using the device.