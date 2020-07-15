14 TSA agents at BNA have tested positive for COVID-19 | News

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A total of 14 Transportation Security Administration agents at the Nashville International Airport (BNA) have tested positive for COVID-19.
There are two new cases of COVID-19 since last week.
TSA officials say one of those employees last worked as recently as July 8.
According to the TSA website, 1,104 federal employees have tested positive for COVID-19. While six employees have died from the virus, 676 employees have recovered from COVID-19.
