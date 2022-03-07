On March 7, 60 new cases of coronavirus disease were registered in the country. 2598 tests were performed, 377 citizens recovered, 12 citizens died of coronavirus.

Thus, a total of 421,401 cases of coronavirus disease were confirmed, of which 406,570 were cured. 4653 patients receive actual treatment.

A total of 8,548 deaths from coronavirus have been reported. The total number of deaths due to other diseases is 1630. The previous day, 2 deaths were registered, when the patient had a coronary heart disease, but the death occurred for another reason.

14 coronary carriers died in one day.

A total of 2,918,947 tests were performed.