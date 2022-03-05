On March 5, 218 new cases of coronavirus disease were registered in the country. 3014 tests were performed, 695 citizens recovered, 12 citizens died of coronavirus.

Thus, a total of 421,226 cases of coronavirus disease were confirmed, of which 405,688 were cured. 5384 patients receive actual treatment.

A total of 8,528 deaths from coronavirus have been reported. The total number of deaths due to other diseases is 1626. The previous day, 2 deaths were registered, when the patient had a coronary heart disease, but the death occurred for another reason.

14 coronary carriers died in one day.

A total of 2,912,927 tests were performed.