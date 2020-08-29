14 dead in Hurricane Laura as Louisiana seeks federal help

The death toll attributed to former Hurricane Laura rose to 14 Friday as Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards asked the federal government for immediate financial assistance.

Of the deaths, 10 were in Louisiana and four in Texas.

Edwards formally asked President Donald Trump to declare a federal disaster for 23 parishes in the state, which would free up Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance. President Donald Trump planned to travel to Louisiana and Texas on Saturday, the White House said.

A person surveys what is left of a barber shop after Hurricane Laura passed through the area in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Aug. 27, 2020. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

“Hurricane Laura is the fifth strongest storm to make landfall in the United States in recorded history and the first in memory to maintain major hurricane strength as it traveled through Louisiana, bringing catastrophic destruction to many parishes,” Edwards said in a statement.

He said at a news conference that Laura was “the strongest storm to ever hit Louisiana.”

Edwards said five people in his state died from carbon monoxide poisoning from gas-powered emergency generators, four from trees falling on homes and one who drowned while using a boat.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings.

In Texas, a Sabine County man was killed when a tree hit a mobile home, and three people died in Port Arthur, possibly from carbon monoxide poisoning, authorities said.

Eighty-two…