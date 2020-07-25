14.1″ Full HD Windows Laptop PC (Windows 10, 4GB RAM, Dual Band 5GHz WiFi (2X WiFi Speeds), T90B Pro Model, Lapbook, Intel Quad-Core, USB 3.0, Bluetooth, Laptop Compute (64GB)



Fusion5 14.1″ FULL HD IPS T90B+ PRO 64GB Laptop



Fusion5 is a leading independent brand selling tablet PCs since 2010. Fusion5 has served more than a million customers across the globe.



Fusion5 T90B+ Pro Windows Laptop is an ideal computer for your daily needs. It is backed with a WIFI 802.11ac (5 GHz) which makes downloads/uploads at least 2x faster and it is backed with an HDD slot (not all HDDs compatible, please check with Fusion5 for compatible HDDs readily available in the market) which can take up to 1TB HDD.

VIEWING EXPERIENCE – This laptop comes with a 14.1″ 1920*1080 Full HD IPS display allows you to take advantage of its high resolution by enjoying your favorite games and apps from the Windows Store. Get ready for an ultimate portable Windows notebook laptop experience.

14.1″ Windows 10 Quad-Core Netbook – Intel Atom Cherrytrail z8350 -GPU Processor: Intel HD Graphic(Gen8) -Display: 1920 * 1080 -TP: No touch function -DDR: 4G DDRIII RAM -Camera: Front Memory Card: SD card up to 256GB -HDMI: support, mini HDMI -Camera: Front single camera, HDD slot x1, WIFI 802.11ac (5 GHz), Input AC 100-240V 50-60Hz Battery: 10000mAh 37Wh

Specification of T90B+ PRO 64GB Laptop:



Display

14.1″ 1920*1080 Full HD IPS

CPU

Intel HD Graphic(Gen8)

External Storage

Accepts up to 256gb tf-card (not included)

RAM/Memory

4 GB DDR4

Storage

64 GB

Camera

Dual Camera (2MP and 5MP)

WIFI

Dual Band WIFI 802.11 ac

Operating system

Windows 10 Home (S)

Input

AC 100-240V 50-60Hz

Battery

10000mAh 37Wh

Bluetooth

4.0

USB

3.0

The dual-band Wi-Fi system lets you connect, download, and upload content at double the speeds than a traditional laptop, so you can stay ahead of business markets and school assignments.

Each laptop comes with 64GB of built-in storage for saving pictures, movies, videos, assignments. Furthermore, add a micro SD card to expand that storage further to an additional 128gb or 256gb. Besides, you can also add a HDD (upto 1TB) and increase the storage even further.

Crisp viewing and Easy to Carry- Fusion5 T90B+ pro notebook laptop aka lapbook is light and easy to carry around weighing just 1249 grams.

With an Amazing 14.1″ 1920*1080 Full HD IPS display meaning you can now compute on the move in stunning Full HD and High resolution for the Ultimate portable Windows notebook laptop experience.

Fusion5 brand has been focused on selling top-quality tablet PCs since 2010 which means we know what it takes to provide you with a fast, reliable, and versatile tech that supports your everyday life, your travels, and everything in between.

12 MONTHS USA WARRANTY AND SERVICE CENTRE ASSISTANCE – Fusion5 is honouring warranties since 2011. We have the upmost confidence in our product range of Laptops and Notebooks – so much so that we offer a full 12 month USA warranty period, applicable to our USA Service Centre.