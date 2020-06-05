13th Signal Regiment: British military launches first dedicated cyber unit

The British military has launched its first dedicated cyber regiment to be used in opposition to hostile states and terrorist teams at house and overseas, the Ministry of Defence has introduced.

The 13th Signal Regiment, drawing personnel from throughout the forces, shall be used to hold out offensive our on-line world operations in addition to counter hacking and propaganda from adversaries.

The Regiment, primarily based at Dorset, shall be working alongside the Army’s data warfare arm, the 77th Brigade, beneath the command of 6th Division. Its position is considered as important in an area that has change into of important strategic significance in 21st Century fight.





The unit, say the MoD, will present “ digital armour” for missions abroad, whereas defending infrastructure on this nation. Officials stress that specialist forces similar to these have been important with the rise of uneven warfare through which bodily military operations will be jeopardised by communications being minimize and energy provides sabotaged. At the identical time, disinformation campaigns can put lives in danger.

Cyberattacks carried out by the UK and different western states in Iraq in opposition to Isis proved to be extremely efficient and techniques learnt within the operation could also be used elsewhere sooner or later. But British officers additionally need to stress the effectiveness of the Islamists’ digital armoury in a spread of actions from disseminating violent photos to recruitment drives and spreading the message of jihad.

The UK carried out a serious cyberattack in opposition to Isis in 2017, disrupting its communications infrastructure for months, in accordance with the director of GCHQ. Jeremy Fleming stated his company labored with the Ministry of Defence to make “a significant contribution to coalition efforts” in opposition to the Islamists that made it “almost impossible” for the group to unfold its propaganda.

“This is the first time the UK has systematically and persistently degraded an adversary’s online efforts as part of a wider military campaign,” Mr Fleming informed a cybersecurity convention in Manchester in April.“Did it work? I think it did.” The sixth Division has been arrange as a part of a “rebalancing” of the UK’s discipline military. Two different divisions will present completely different strategic choices; the third offering the warfare preventing arm and the first coaching troopers of states overseas and coping with pure disasters and different humanitarian crises.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace stated of the brand new regiment: “This is a step-change in the modernisation of the UK Armed Forces for information warfare. Cyber-attacks are every bit as deadly as those faced on the physical battlefield, so we must prepare to defend ourselves from all those who would do us harm and 13th Signal Regiment is a vital addition to that defence.”

Chief of the General Staff, General Sir Mark Carleton-Smith added “13th Signal Regiment is the British Army’s brand new cyber regiment — matching cutting edge technology with cyber-fit soldiers to compete and win in the Information Age”.