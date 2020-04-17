135 Armenian citizens refuse to leave Domodedovo airport despite the Ambassador’s call – Panorama

Armenia’s Ambassador to Russia Vardan Toghanyan organized one other video convention with Armenian citizens stranded at Domodedovo airport. As the Embassy stated in a Facebook submit, despite the Ambassador call to leave the airport and transfer to hostels, organized by the Embassy, the citizens refused the provide, together with the meals supplied by the Embassy workers.

As of April 17, 135 RA citizens are nonetheless at Moscow Domodedovo airport. the supply stated.

“We remind that no flights are scheduled to Armenia in the coming days. Information about future flight will be communicated further” the Embassy stated.