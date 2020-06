The World Health Organization says 133 potential Covid-19 vaccines are in improvement round the world, CNN stories, citing paperwork posted on the group’s web site.

Ten of the potential vaccines are in medical trials in the United States, the UK and China.

The different 123 are in pre-medical analysis round the world, together with at the University of Tokyo, Tulane University, the University of Alberta and the University of Pittsburgh, in keeping with the WHO.