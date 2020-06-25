$130m in international support for UNRWA – Middle East Monitor

International donors have pledged to contribute $130 million in help to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) working for the welfare of Palestinian refugees in support of its core programmes and providers.

During an extra-ordinary international assembly on UNRWA at ministerial degree hosted on Tuesday by the governments of Sweden and Jordan, 75 governments and non-governmental organisations pledged $130 million.

Jordan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi mentioned: “Giving up on UNRWA means giving up on five million Palestinian refugees who depend on it for education, treatment, food and cash assistance.”

“The Kingdom will continue to be the host for the largest number of Palestinian refugees and will continue working with the international community to find a just peace based on the two-state solution,” he added.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres mentioned it was crucial that the international group “continue in the effort to make UNRWA funding sustainable, predictable and sufficient.”

UNRWA’s funding comes virtually totally from voluntary donations made by UN member states. The Agency has confronted extreme monetary difficulties because the Trump administration stopped US help donations altogether in 2018.

“Palestine refugees have long lived with the threat that UNRWA operations might be suspended. UNRWA has long lived from hand to mouth,” mentioned UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini.

“Today, we took a significant step forward in addressing the Agency’s chronic short and long-term financial challenges, including promoting multi year agreements, expanding the donor base, and exploring innovative funding avenues and mechanisms. I commend today’s participants for sharing our goal to promote the dignity and the rights of Palestine refugees.”