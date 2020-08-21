13-year-old New Hampshire boy’s Democratic National Convention speech about stuttering goes viral

A 13-year-old from Concord was among those who spoke during the Democratic National Convention on Thursday night, and within hours his speech went viral, gaining attention from celebrities, global news organizations and everyday Americans.>> Download the FREE WMUR appBrayden Harrington met Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden during one of his visits to the Granite State ahead of the first-in-the-nation primary in February.The two realized they had a lot in common. They both stutter.“Hi, my name is Brayden Harrington and I’m 13 years old, and without Joe Biden, I wouldn’t be talking to you today,” Harrington said to open his speech.Harrington, who was selected to deliver a speech during the final night of the convention, opened up about the impact Biden has had on his life.“He told me that we were members of the same club,” Harrington said. “We stutter.”Biden has made no secret of his struggles with stuttering.“I still find myself struggling when I’m really tired,” Biden said during a CNN town hall event earlier this year. “It’s critically important for them not to judge themselves by their speech, not let that define them.”Biden even shared some tips with him to make speaking a little easier.“He showed me how he marks his addresses to make them easier to say out…
