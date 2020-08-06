13-year-old driving on grandmother’s lap says he tried to brake before hitting 5 people

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A 13- year-old kid who crashed into five people Tuesday night while driving on his grandmother’s lap stated his granny was offering him driving lessons at the time.

“I didn’t want to, but I ain’t had no choice, so she told me to sit in her lap, and I did,” 13- year-old Joseph stated.

His granny, Ernestine Hollomon, 58, deals with a variety of charges in connection with the crash, consisting of DUI-child endangerment.

Police stated her vehicle was speeding down Boyd Street when it struck 5 pedestrians.

“I ain’t know what to do,” Joseph stated. “I pushed the brake, but she pushed the gas pedal and went straight ahead and started crashing into those folks.”

Tadarious Allmond stated he handled to get out of the method in the nick of time to prevent being struck himself, however he saw the vehicle run over his pals.

“Just rrrmmph. You know, she just, like, ran them folks totally over, like, didn’t stop, didn’t try to stop,” Allmond stated.

After crashing, Joseph stated he handled to rush out of a window and flag down assistance.

“I looked to see if someone was hurt. I seen like three or four, five people on the ground,” he stated.

Many of the victims suffered damaged bones and head injuries, pals and loved ones informed WREG. The mom of one victim stated …