13 sheet sets perfect for summer sleeping

Along with summer comes the inevitable sweaty nights, whenever your AC or fan just isn’t cutting it, and it usually takes you even longer than usual to fall asleep. And while you could be OK blasting your AC all night for a week or two, then comes that first electric bill of the summer. It’s time and energy to switch up your sleeping situation, and upgrade to cooling sheets that can keep you cool and dry all night long. Consider this a much cheaper option to spending hundreds on a fresh AC unit.

The most important thing to look for and consider is the breathability of the fabric. Natural fibers, like cotton and linen, allow for the most airflow. When your system is hot enough to sweat, breathable fibers permit the heat to flee and keep you cool. If you prefer the look and feel of smooth sheets — linen does tend to get wrinkled — look for 100% cotton percale, which is a smooth, tightly woven fabric manufactured from finely combed fibers.

You also desire to avoid polyester or poly blend fabrics, as they’re not planning to allow air to pass through as easily. Ahead, we looked through product specifics and customer reviews (and even reviewed several sheets ourselves) to figure out which sheets can really make for cool, comfortable nights, even yet in the heat of summer.

Opalhouse Printed Cotton Percale Sheet Set (starting at $26.99; target.com)

Opalhouse Printed Cotton Percale Sheet Set

This cotton percale sheet set is loved by Target shoppers, with more than 900 reviews and a 4.5-star rating. On top to be ultrabreathable, the sheets can be found in all sorts of gorgeous patterns from the retailer’s Opalhouse line.

California Design Den 400 Thread Count 100% Pure Cotton Sheet Set (starting at $40.99; amazon.com)

California Design Den 400 Thread Count 100% Pure Cotton Sheet Set

With a whopping 12,000 reviews, this 100% cotton sheet set can be an Amazon favorite, with a collection made up of a set sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases. You usually takes your pick of any such thing from pastel solids to paisley.

Boll & Branch Percale Tailored Sheet Set (starting at $160; bollandbranch.com)

Boll & Branch Percale Tailored Sheet Set

Known for its organic cotton, Boll & Branch has percale cotton sheets which are great for hot sleepers. We love this subtle stripe pattern, and how crisp the sheets feel. If you wish to make your bedroom feel just like a luxury college accommodation, this is where you start.

Brooklinen Linen Hardcore Sheet Bundle (starting at $423; brooklinen.com)

Brooklinen Linen Hardcore Sheet Bundle

This lightweight linen set includes a core sheet set, a duvet and two extra pillowcases, and the pieces are washed and dyed in small batches, meaning no two sets are exactly alike.

Sheex Arctic Aire Sheet Set (starting at $179.99; bedbathandbeyond.com)

Sheex Arctic Aire Sheet Set

Specifically made for hot sleepers, these sheets are typical about both breathability and sweat-wicking, so you’ll never wake up sweaty again.

Simple&Opulence 100% Linen Sheet Set (starting at $114; amazon.com)

Simple&Opulence 100% Linen Sheet Set

Get luxury on a budget with this specific breathable set with quality reviewers love, with one writing, “I’ve never had linen sheets before but they are wonderful.”

Boutique Embroidered Percale Sheet Set (starting at $270; peacockalley.com)

Boutique Embroidered Percale Sheet Set

Another undoubtedly luxury pick, this percale sheet set stays crisp, with a 200 thread count, and comes with a lovely embroidered edge.

Parachute Linen Sheet Set (starting at $149; parachute.com)

Parachute Linen Sheet Set

When we tested these sheets last year, we were highly impressed with how cool they kept all of us night. The linen set is built from flax in Portugal, and is available in seven lush colorways. It’s really not a bad price for linen either. But do take note a set consists of a fitted sheet and pillowcases, but no flat sheet.

Threadmill Home Linen 600 Thread Count 100% Cotton Sheets (starting at $45.99; amazon.com)

Threadmill Home Linen 600 Thread Count 100% Cotton Sheets

Reviews rave about this well-priced set of 100% cotton sheets, with one self-professed “sheet snob” writing, “They are soft, cool and crisp and felt so good all night.”

Patric 1500 Thread Count 100% Cotton Sheet Set ($169.99, originally $201.99; wayfair.com)

Patric 1500 Thread Count 100% Cotton Sheet Set

You don’t desire to miss the price drop with this 100% cotton set with over 500 5-star reviews. As one happy sleeper writes, “These are hands down the best set of sheets I have ever owned.”

Castorena Dearmond 400 Thread Count 100% Cotton Sheet Set (starting at $41.99, originally $58.99; wayfair.com)

Castorena Dearmond 400 Thread Count 100% Cotton Sheet Set

One of the best deals on 400 thread count sheets we’ve seen, this set gets raves from reviewers, with one writing, “The price is so reasonable, yet the quality is pure indulgence!”

Crisp Percale Organic Sheets (starting at $99; solorganix.com)

Crisp Percale Organic Sheets

It’s tough to beat the value you receive for the buying price of these breathable sheets, ranked 4.5 stars by reviewers. Writes one happy shopper, “They definitely keep you cool which both of us wanted, plus it’s a comfort to know you’re not sleeping on chemicals and pesticides.”

Riley Percale Sheet Set (starting at $99; rileyhome.com)

Riley Percale Sheet Set

Another set we’ve tested and loved, with over 800 5-star reviews, this percale set had to produce our list. You’ll adore the fun limited edition colors, so that as one reviewer writes, “If you are looking for crisp, high quality sheets, I recommend these without reservation.”

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers’ listed prices during publication.