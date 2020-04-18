13 residents die from COVID-19 at Clio nursing home | News

13 residents at a Mid-Michigan nursing home shed their lives to COVID-19

Maple Woods Manor, a long-lasting treatment center in Clio stated 13 of their residents have actually passed away as a result of the coronavirus.

Executives from the center stated 23 residents presently have the infection with 11 of the hospitalized as well as an additional 23 employee have actually additionally examined favorable.

“We are heartbroken at our losses and praying fervently for those who are ill,” execs stated. “But, more than anything, we are determined to ensure the best possible care for our residents, staff and families. Our amazing team of caregivers has risen to the occasion and is doing its utmost to protect and care for our residents and one another.”