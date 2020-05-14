’13 Reasons Why’ cast does emotional table read for series finale

The closing season of the Netflix teen drama, based mostly on the 2007 novel “Thirteen Reasons Why” by Jay Asher, revolves round Liberty High School’s senior class getting ready to graduate. Of course, there’s secrets and techniques and drama and heartbreaking decisions earlier than they get there.

The cast of Season four got here collectively for a really emotional table read earlier than filming the finale (and presumably earlier than the Covid-19 pandemic introduced productions to a halt). There had been numerous tears and hugs for the ultimate goodbye.

The series originated with classmates coping with the demise of their peer Hannah Baker. A thriller started to unravel with the invention of a field of cassette tapes she left detailing the week main as much as her demise.