13 people wounded in shooting at a memorial in Louisiana

Bogalusa cops got numerous telephone calls around 9 p.m. Saturday concerning numerous people having actually been fired as well as in requirement of clinical interest, the department said in a news release.

When cops showed up, “shots were still being fired, and the scene was chaos,”Maj Wendell O’Berry stated Monday at a interview. No eyewitnesses have actually stepped forward with info concerning the shooting, according to the cops.

Officers located an “extremely” big group collected for a memorial solution for Dominique James, cops stated. According to O’Berry, it consisted of as lots of as 800 people at one factor.

“Officers located several victims with gunshot wounds and attempted to secure the scene” with assistance from Louisiana State Police as well as numerous neighborhood companies, the launch stated.

Some were taken by rescue, some went in personal automobiles, O’Berry stated, as well as there might be a lot more sufferers. One individual is in crucial problem. Investigators located greater than 50 covering cases, leading cops to think numerous people were included, O’Berry stated. The city has actually requested for neighborhood, state as well as government assistance in checking out the shooting, O’Berry stated. A funeral service for James had actually been held hrs prior to the memorial, CNN affiliate WDSU reported The city did not problem a authorization for the event, as well as no authorization would certainly have been given as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to O’Berry James had actually been missing out on for days when he was located dead inside his automobile in a woody location outside Bogalusa, according to WDSU. He was believed to be mosting likely to grab a four-wheeler, cops stated. “There are people who know who did this,” O’Berry stated. “We’re on your side. We need your assistance.”

