13% of museums worldwide may not reopen after COVID-19 crisis, studies find – Panorama

On Monday, International Museum Day, two new studies present that museums are one other sector of the world financial system that has been considerably weakened by the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the studies carried out by UNESCO and the International Council of Museums (ICOM), 90% of museums worldwide had been pressured to shut their doorways and cease in-individual operations through the disaster. Of the greater than 85,000 museums which have closed, an estimated 13% are in danger of by no means reopening as a result of of the heavy monetary losses incurred throughout this time, Voice of America experiences.

The two studies seemed to find out the affect of COVID-19 on museums worldwide and clarify how establishments have tailored to the pandemic. UNESCO and ICOM say that they’ll use this data to find methods to assist establishments within the wake of the virus.

They additionally discovered that solely 5% of the museums in Africa and the Small Island Developing States (SIDS) had been in a position to supply on-line content material to their guests. Even museums with digital capabilities will face a considerable lower in revenue if they’re not in a position to host guests in individual, debilitating their capacity to assist their staff and proceed operations and outreach.

“Museums play a fundamental role in the resilience of societies. We must help them cope with this crisis and keep them in touch with their audiences,” mentioned UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay in a press launch. “This pandemic also reminds us that half of humanity does not have access to digital technologies. We must work to promote access to culture for everyone, especially the most vulnerable and isolated.”