13 die in Tehran clinic gas explosion – Armenian News

At least 19 people were killed Tuesday each time a gas leak at a health clinic in Iran’s capital Tehran caused an explosion.

Six the others were injured, Peyman Saberian, Anadolou News Agency reports, citing Fars which had talked to the head of Tehran’s emergency services.

Tehran Deputy Governor Hamid Reza Goudarzi told state tv that a gas leak caused the blast.

The street where in actuality the explosion occurred was closed to traffic and strict security measures were taken at the scene.

A quantity of videos were posted on social media showing the aftermath of the incident with thick smoke coming from the site of the blast.