12V Portable 4L Mini Fridge Cosmetics Cooler Car Refrigerator with No Compressor Cooler Warmer for Outdoor Travel, Bedroom, Office, Car, Dorm, Kids, Cosmetics (White)



Price: $43.20

(as of Aug 15,2020 20:22:07 UTC – Details)



Feature:

4L mini car fridge

1.Use in car: 12V; Home in 110V

2.Product Size: 25*23*18cm outside fridge, 13*13*20cm inside fridge.

3.Cable length: 1.6meter for car use

4.Power: 52W

5.Capacity: can accommodate 4 bottles of 380ML mineral water

6.Color available: white, blue, pink

7.Material: ABS

Fast Cooling Trick:

1. Purchase packaging products such as filling or glass materials to speed up temperature conduction.

2. Place water in the refrigerator to speed up temperature conduction.

3. Put the ice pack (after freezing) into the refrigerator, which can also speed up the conduction.

Package Include:

Refrigerator*1

Adapter home cable*1

Adapter car cable*1

[DC Power Mode] – The small refrigerator is equipped with DC power mode.suitable for a variety of scenarios, not only for home, kitchen, office, dormitory, but for outdoor traveling by car, busy taxi, enjoy picnic and so on.

[Cooler and Warmer Dual Mode] – The mini fridge uses semiconductor technology and has a powerful dual system of cooling and heating for easy switching between cooling and heating. The cooling can low about 7Â°C and the heating temperature can reach about 65Â°C. Applicable all year round, regardless of season.

[Easy to carry] – An integrated top handle lets you bring it with you where ever you go!

[Removable sepatator] – For different capacity&demand

[Multipurpose]- The best place to store beauty essentials, skincare products，creams, moisturizers, oils, breast milk, food, lunch, drinks, nack, serums, medicine, insulin of diabetic and more