1296P HD Police Body Camera,128G Memory,CammPro Premium Portable Body Camera,Waterproof Body-Worn Camera with 2 Inch Display,Night Vision,GPS for Law Enforcement Recorder,Security Guards,Personal Use

Why choose Campo Policy Body Camera ? A 12-month randomized-controlled study published in the Journal of Quantitative Criminology found that for officers wearing police body cameras 1 use-of-force by officers wearing cameras dropped 59% compared to previous year 2 plaints against officers dropped 87% compared to previous year Hence Campo policy body camera is a necessary device to protect yourself and your community ★128GB Large Memory Built-in 128G Large Memory Never worry about the memory again ★Night vision 1080P HD recording equipped with high-intensity infrared LEDs also capture clear footage up to 50 feet away in pitch-black darkness ★Perfect for Police or Private Use With a full suite of professional features this body camera is perfect for on-duty police officers private security officers bouncers cyclists and bike messengers commuting in heavy traffic the uses are endless! ★Product Features Video Resolution 2304×1296 30 fps 1920×1080 / 1440×1080 30fps 1280×720 30/60fps 848X480 30/60fps Video Encoding H 264 Audio Format WAV Audio Built in MIC Storage 128GB built-in memory Water Mark User ID Time and date Stamp GPS coordinates Embedded into Video Car DVR Mode Ignition Auto Start Recording DVR Yes GPS coordinate recording Video Playback Yes Battery Built-in 3500mAH Li-polymer Battery usage time Up to 11 hours (battery full charged IR closed Open screen saver Video resolution 848x480P 30fps) Audible Visual and Vibration to indicate recording start and Stop Waterproof IP65 Unique ID number Include 7 digits Camera ID 6 digit User ID Password protection Built-in Speaker (Audio / Video Playback) ★Display size 2 Inch LCD Resolution 960 x 240 ★Lens F2 0 iris diaphragm Viewing Angle 140 Degrees Digital Zoom 16x ★Night Vision Infrared Light 4 IR LEDs Up to 15 Meters with Visible face image ★Languages English Russia Polish Spain French Japanese Portuguese ★What You Get 1*Body Camera 1*Universal Metal Clip 1*Epaulet Clip 1*Charging Dock 1*USB Wall Charger 1*USB Cable 1*User Manual 1*CD disk

