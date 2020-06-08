120W Xiaomi charger handled in short video

Early this past year Xiaomi detail by detail a 100W Super Charge Turbo charger and talked more about this this February. Now the business seems to be preparing an even faster charger that may be briefly seen in this video:

The charger, MDY-12-ED, has a maximum output of 120W, achieved at 20V (the maximum defined by USB Power Delivery). The difference with the previous charger is that now the existing goes up to 6A (the official spec tops out at 5A).

Other charging speeds are supported as well, beginning with a modest 15W and going up to 120W. Heres a still photo in order to have a much better look at the supported modes:







Label with details of the 120 W charger

Back when Xiaomi was teasing the 100W charger (which was never released to consumers), it claimed that it can fully charge a 4,000 mAh battery in just 17 minutes. This one will likely be faster (vivo says it can take action in 13 minutes).

But this goes beyond phones  120W should really be enough for powerful laptops as well (a new Mi Notebook, perhaps?).

Source 1 | Source 2