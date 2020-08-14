1200Mbps WiFi Range Extender, Carantee Wireless Signal Repeater Booster 2.4 & 5GHz Dual Band 4 Antennas 360° Full Coverage to Provide a Stable Network for Online Working and Enjoy Devices (White)



Carantee 1200Mbps WiFi Range Extender

The powerful wifi range extender strengthen and expand your existing signal into areas where can’t reach on its own, while reducing signal interference to ensure reliable Wi-Fi coverage throughout your home.

Feature:

1. High speed and stable signal, 1200Mbps WiFi network, Dual Frequency band: 5GHz & 2.4GHz. 5.8GHz is perfect for HD video streaming and lag-free online gaming, 2.4GHz WiFi for normal use such as web surfing.

2. Adjustable 4 High Gain external Antenna,can 180° rotating. 360 Degree full signal coverage ,extending the signal to cover every corner of your house.

3. With cooling holes on each side of the product, precision-designed for maximum heat dissipation, it enhances stability during working process and extends lifetime.

4. Compatible with almost all devices that support WiFi, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, desktops, tv, etc

5. All the blind side in house with weak Wi-Fi coverage will be eliminated! Suits for any type of houses, extend wireless signal to where there isn’t any signal before or hard-to-wire areas for your home and office

2 Modes:

1. Relay mode: extend the coverage of existing WiFi networks.

2. AP mode: Allow multiple devices to share the same wireless network.

Easy to setup:

One button operation, Simply plug and play.

The WiFi Range Extender has a WPS button, you can set it up by simply pressing the WPS button, which only takes 8 seconds. The WiFi Extender will automatically connect to the host router, very easy to set up.

You can also set up via log in the website on any mobile devices.

(including Microsoft Windows XP/Vista/7/8/10/Mac OS/iOS and Android mobile platforms.)

1. Plug, and chose wifi-.4g-xxx/wifi-5g-xxx to connect.

2. Open a website and type 192.168.188.1, set according to the instructions.

3. When the third extender LED is light up, it means the setting is successful.

