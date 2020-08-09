1200Mbps WiFi Range Extender 2.4 & 5GHz Dual Band Wi-Fi Internet Signal Booster for Home, NETVIP Wireless Repeater Superboost WiFi Blast Amplifier with 2 External Antennas, Works with Any Router



Product Description

Extend the Coverage of Your Home Wi-Fi Signal, No Longer Worry About the Weak Wireless Signal.



For example, if your router is on the first floor and the wifi signal received on the third floor is weak.

After completing the simple setup, please place this repeater on the second floor (where you can receive 2-3 home wifi signal) so that you can connect to the wireless network on the third floor.

Ideal for watching HD videos, working at home, chatting online, downloading files, listening to music, web surfing, etc.

This wireless repeater can work with 5GHz and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi networks.



AC1200 Dual Band WiFi Range Extender



Eliminate wireless signal dead zone

This 1200Mbps wifi repeater uses powerful wireless technology to extend the existing Wi-Fi signal to farther areas, provide you with a stable and powerful wifi signal anytime, anywhere. Its data transmission rate is up to 300Mpbs at 2.4GHz and 867Mbps at 5GHz. Suitable for home, office, travel use.

Features:

360 Degree WiFi Coverage

Maximum Penetration Ability

Dual Frequency and Dual Antenna

Minimize the Loss of Data Transmission

Simple Setup, No Hub or Driver Required

Low Radiation and Strict Quality Control

Portable Design, Easy to Install and Move

Works with Any Router or Access Point

Latest Wireless Encryption Technology

Specifications:

Frequency Band: 2.4GHz & 5GHz

Supported Voltage: 110V-240V

Maximum WLAN security with WPA2, WPA and WEP(128/64)

Package Includes: 1* AC1200 WiFi Repeater, 1* User Manual

If you need a PDF of the user manual, please contact the seller. Thanks.

How to Choose the Working Mode?



Repeater Mode

When your existing Wi-Fi signal can’t reach the place you want to use, pls select the “Repeater Mode”.

The repeater expands the range of existing WiFi signal, and you will no longer be troubled by network buffers/lags.

AP Mode

When using an Ethernet cable to connect it to the router, pls select the “AP Mode”.

The repeater turns the wired network into a wireless network, allowing more devices to access the Internet via the wifi network.

Router Mode

When using an Ethernet cable to connect it to the modem, pls select the “Router Mode”.

The repeater creates an instant dedicated wireless network, you can share it with your family and friends.

