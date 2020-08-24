‘12 Years a Slave’ writer John Ridley hints at ‘person of color’ Batman in upcoming comic book

Ridley, 54, is working with artist Nick Derington to tell the story.

“I think it’s a pretty safe bet that, if I’m writing Batman, it’s probably a little better than a 47 percent chance he’s going to be a person of color,” the screenwriter said, according to a press release.

Ridley’s upcoming comic book, slated to come out in January, will focus more on Wayne Enterprises president and CEO Lucius Fox and his family.

If Ridley casts a person of color in that role, it wouldn’t be the first time. However, Batman has never been portrayed as a person of color.

Christopher Nolan cast Morgan Freeman as Lucius Fox in the “Dark Knight” trilogy. Camrus Johnson was also cast as the character in the CW series “Batwoman.”

In DC Comics, Fox’s son Luke fought crime under the name Batwing.

