BASKETS FILLED WITH THINGS THEY NEED DURING THE PANDEMIC. THANK Y’ALL. OOH, THANK Y’ALL. THANK YO IT STARTED WHEN SAMIYA CRAFT OF CRYSTAL SPRINGS ASKED HER PARENTS FOR 50 DOLLARS. SAMIYA’S MOM ASKED HER WHAT SHE NEEDED THE MONEY FOR. SHE TOLD HER MOM SHE WANTED TO BUY CLEANING SUPPLIES FOR SENIOR CITIZENS WHO ARE NOT ABLE TO MAKE IT TO THE LOCAL DOLLAR STORE. THE ELDERLY WAS SUPPOSED TO COME IN FROM 7:00 TO 8:00. BUT, THE YOUNG PEOPLE, LIKE US, THEY CAME IN AND TOOK ALL THE TOILET TISSUE AND TOILET PAPER. THIS IS JUST WONDERFUL. BECAUSE WITH EVERYTHING GOING ON, YOU’RE KINDA AFRAID TO GET OUT. SAMIYA’S FAMILY SAYS COMMUNITY MEMBERS HAVE HEARD ABOUT HER GOOD DEED AND THEY HAVE DONATED MONEY FOR HER TO BUY MOR SUPPLIES FOR HER BASKETS.
12-year-old Crystal Springs girl provides relief baskets to seniors
