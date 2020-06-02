12-year-old Crystal Springs girl provides relief baskets to seniors

A 12-year-old girl is shocking senior residents in Crystal Springs with relief baskets full of issues they could want in the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.The gesture started when Samiya Craft requested her mother and father for $50. When her mom requested what the cash was for, Craft informed her she wished to purchase cleansing provides for senior residents who aren’t ready to make it to the native greenback retailer.“The elderly were supposed to come in (to the store) from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., but the young people, like us, they came in and took all the toilet tissue and toilet paper,” Craft stated.Community members heard about Craft’s good deed and have donated cash for her to purchase extra provides for her baskets.More on coronavirus in MississippiMap reveals coronavirus circumstances in Mississippi by countyWhere you may get examined for COVID-19 in Mississippi

A 12-year-old girl is shocking senior residents in Crystal Springs with relief baskets full of issues they could want in the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The gesture started when Samiya Craft requested her mother and father for $50. When her mom requested what the cash was for, Craft informed her she wished to purchase cleansing provides for senior residents who aren’t ready to make it to the native greenback retailer.

“The elderly were supposed to come in (to the store) from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., but the young people, like us, they came in and took all the toilet tissue and toilet paper,” Craft stated.

Community members heard about Craft’s good deed and have donated cash for her to purchase extra provides for her baskets.

More on coronavirus in Mississippi

Map shows coronavirus cases in Mississippi by county

Where you can get tested for COVID-19 in Mississippi