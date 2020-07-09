12-Year-Old Boy Suffers Serious Injuries To Hand After Playing With Explosive Device, Philadelphia Police Say – CBS Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 12-year-old boy suffered serious injuries to his left hand while that he was using an explosive device in the city’s Kensington neighbor hood. The 12-year-old was with friends near G Street and Allegheny Avenue once the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police were on patrol in your community and heard the explosion, but by the time they got there, the boy had run home to his mother.

Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!

The boy suffered serious injuries to his left hand but police say he didn’t suffer every other injuries to the rest of his human anatomy. He was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital where he’s in critical condition but is likely to survive.

Police believe the device was either an M-80 or simply a quarter stick of dynamite because of the sound it created and the damage it caused.

Police say the incident was captured on their real-time crime cameras.