After long discussions, by the decision of the competition committee of the monumental statue-complex of Jesus Christ, 12 sculptures were selected for the third stage, which will be presented to the public for about a week.
The final results will be summarized by comparing the results of the public discussion: commission.
The public hearing will start tomorrow, April 28, and will last for a week, until May 5. Then the final results of the best works will be summarized.
