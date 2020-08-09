12 months, 12 lives: Kashmiris in limbo and lockdown

On 5 August 2019, the Indian federal government withdrawed a constitutional short article that removed the semi-autonomous status from the part of Kashmir it administers and divided the area into 2 federally-run areas. A strict curfew was enforced and thousands apprehended together with an interactions black-out.

The lockdown started to be relieved in March, however was then re-imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It has actually been a year of shutdowns, anger and worry. The BBC spoke with 12 various Kashmiris, to learn what their lives have actually resembled throughout this year.

Sanna Irshad Mattoo, 26

“In our line of work, you can’t separate the personal from the professional,” states Ms Mattoo, who has actually been a reporter for the last 4 years.

“We have been through lockdowns in previous years. But last year there was an environment of fear psychosis. We didn’t know what was happening. Our modes of communication changed. We innovated to be heard.”

Ms Mattoo stated that security workers mindsets towards press reporters – currently rather hostile – solidified even more afterAugust

.

“Now reporters are questioned, jailed and required to expose sources. If I need to set up a post on social networks, I have …