12 Liter Mini Fridge, VOKUA 10 Can AC/DC Portable Thermoelectric Cooler and Warmer with Digital Display and Temperature Control, Compact Refrigerator for Skincare, Milk, Bedroom, Office, Travel, Dorms and Car



Price: $129.99 - $99.99

(as of Jul 31,2020 07:38:09 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Feature 1

2700mah large capacity lithium battery.

400ml large capacity juicer cup

6 Pcs replacement washable microfiber cleaning cloths

Can rotate 360 degrees freely, allowing you to enjoy a full range of operating experience

One-way pump design, no reverse flow phenomenon.

Feature 2

4000PA super suction

25000 rpm±15% ultra-high Motor Speed

11.4inch extendable aluminum alloy long rod

High-quality flexible bracket, can stably fix 4.0-6.5inch mobile phone

Safe material, can transmit non-corrosive liquids such as gasoline and water.

Feature 3

Wet and dry wireless vacuum cleaner

4000mah long battery life

180 degree rotatable brush head to ensure all-round cleaning

The elastic silicone material ensures that the surface of the phone will not be scratched.

The 1.8-meter pipeline design can provide users with a 2m transmission distance.

Feature 4

HEPA Washable Filter

5 major accessories: sponge cup brush + 3 stainless steel straw + 1 stainless steel straw brush

Free 50ML spray bottle to help clean all glass surfaces.

Easy to load and unload, mobile phone can be easily loaded and unloaded in 5 seconds

Affordable, Only 25 US dollars, so you can have two portable manual oil pumps.

❄【Adjustable Temperature Control and Dual-core Design 】Vokua 12-liter multifunctional refrigerator adopts LED Digital Display and the Easy-to-Operate Temperature button, you can precisely adjust temperature according to what you need. This design can make the temperature lower than the ambient temperature of 20-28℃ or rise to the highest temperature about 65℃, and can be heated to above 50 degrees or below 0 degrees within 20 minutes, to achieving higher cooling or heating efficiency.

❄【Perfect Home & Car Mini Refrigerator】This mini fridge is equipped with an AC(110V/60Hz) power adapter for standard wall outlets and a DC(12V) adapter for cigarette lighters in vehicles. Easily switch modes according to your needs. It can be used not only in dorms, offices, hotels, but also in cars, you can experience cold drinks in summer and hot drinks and hot food in winter.

❄【Low Noise Design】Semiconductor refrigeration chip is freon-free and environmentally friendly; Quiet technology keeps sound at a minimum ( 29dB ), so free enjoy your sleepiing.

❄【Convenient Partner】This portable mini fridge has cooling and heating functions. Not only can be used for refrigerating beverages, fruits, food, medicines, skincare and other essentials, but also can be used for store hot drinks, warm milk, breast milk, lunch and so on.Although small, it has a large capacity. It has a convenient portable handle, easy to carry, it is a convenient partner for long-distance travel, office, diving, camping, parties and other outings.

❄【YOUR SATISFACTION IS OUR PRIORITY】VOKUA offers a 1-year warranty and free return or exchange within 30 days of order receipt. We want you to be completely satisfied with your purchase. If you experience any issues, please contact us, and we will do everything we can to make things right!