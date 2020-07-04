12 feared dead and 13 missing as torrential rain lashes western Japan

More than a dozen people are feared dead and 13 the others are missing in western Japan after record heavy rain triggered massive floods and landslides, forcing authorities to issue evacuation orders for more than 76,000 residents.

The nation’s weather agency downgraded rain warnings by one notch from the highest emergency level in Kumamoto and Kagoshima on Kyushu island, but Prime Minister Shinzo Abe urged local people to be ‘on maximum alert’.

Abe ordered 10,000 troops on stand-by for immediate deployment to participate rescue and recovery operations, pledging the central government would ‘do its far better take emergency measures, prioritising people’s lives’.

Two people were found ‘in cardio-respiratory arrest’ and another was missing after landslides in Kumamoto, said Naosaka Miyahara, a disaster management official for the prefecture, using a term often utilized in Japan before a doctor certifies death.

Kumamoto Gov. Ikuo Kabashima later told reporters that around twelve residents at a flooded elderly care home in Kuma village were presumed dead after being found during rescue operations, based on Japanese media including NHK and Kyodo News. Officials said they certainly were still sorting out the numbers and could not confirm the toll.

Areas are inundated in muddy waters that gushed out from the Kuma River in Hitoyoshi, Kumamoto prefecture, southwestern Japan

A man waits to be rescued on a roof of a home after the area is overrun after torrential rain triggered the flooding of the Kumagawa River

Left: In this aerial image, Hitoyoshi city center is overrun after the torrential rain. Right: Residents are stranded on the rooftop of a home submerged in muddy waters that gushed out from the Kuma River in Hitoyoshi, Kumamoto prefecture, southwestern Japan

A car passes through a flooded road brought on by heavy rain in Yatsushiro, Kumamoto prefecture. Public broadcaster NHK said about 100 people have been stranded as roads were cut off by floods and landslides

In Tsunagimachi district, two of three people buried underneath mudslides were pulled out without vital signs, Kumamoto prefectural crisis management official Takafumi Kobori said. Rescuers were still trying to find the third person.

In another defectively flooded town, Ashikita, six people were unaccounted for and a seventh was seriously injured, Kumamoto officials said.

In the mountainous village of Kuma, residents stranded at their domiciles were being airlifted by way of a rescue helicopter. In Hitoyoshi city, rescuers transported some residents in a boat.

‘At one point in the morning, 13 people were unaccounted for nevertheless the figures are changing as we are still struggling to sort out the specific situation,’ Miyahara told AFP.

Public broadcaster NHK said about 100 people had been stranded as roads were stop by floods and landslides.

Television footage showed vehicles swamped at car parks near a flooding river, while several bridges were washed away.

‘I can not evacuate as a road turned into a river. It’s so scary,’ a lady resident told NHK.

Aerial footage showed a resident being lifted with a rope from a roof to a military helicopter as a complete town was awash with muddy water.

Rising water caused by heavy rain is observed at Kuma river in Yatsushiro. Japan is currently in its rainy season, which regularly causes floods and landslides and prompts local authorities to issue evacuation orders

Vehicles go through a flooded road brought on by heavy rain in Yatsushiro, Kumamoto prefecture. Kyodo News said 76,600 residents in Kumamoto and Kagoshima were ordered to evacuate their homes

The river Kuma overflowing in Yatsushiro, Kumamoto prefecture, southwestern Japan. More heavy rain is expected on the coming days

A massive landslide destroyed several houses with rescuers searching for missing people through half-buried windows. Pictured: rising water the effect of a heavy rain is seen along Kuma river in Yatsushiro

Some train services have already been suspended in the area, while significantly more than 8,000 households lost power. Pictured: a car is stuck on a flooded road because of heavy rain in Yatsushiro

The river Kuma overflowing in Yatsushiro, Kumamoto prefecture, southwestern Japan today. Twelve people are feared dead and many are missing

Television footage showed vehicles swamped at car parks near a flooding river, while a few bridges were washed away by the water

The nation’s weather agency downgraded rain warnings by one notch from the highest emergency level in Kumamoto and Kagoshima on Kyushu island, but Prime Minister Shinzo Abe urged local people to be ‘on maximum alert’

Japan happens to be in its rainy season, which often causes floods and landslides and prompts local authorities to issue evacuation orders

Muddy water flows through a residential area near Kuma river, after unprecedented torrential rains threatened floods and landslides, in Ashikita, Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan

A man discusses the river Kuma overflowing in Yatsushiro, Kumamoto prefecture, southwestern Japan. More inclement weather is predicted over the next few days

These aerial views shows the site of a mudslide caused by heavy rain in Ashikita town, Kumamoto prefecture, southwestern Japan

A massive landslide destroyed a few houses with rescuers trying to find missing people through half-buried windows.

‘We have issued evacuation orders after record heavy rain,’ said Toshiaki Mizukami, yet another official for Kumamoto prefecture.

‘We strongly urge people to act to protect their lives as it’s still raining quite heavily,’ he told AFP.

Kyodo News said 76,600 residents in Kumamoto and Kagoshima were ordered to evacuate their domiciles.

Some train services have been suspended in the region, while more than 8,000 house holds lost power.

‘I smelled mud, and the complete area was vibrating with river water. I’ve never experienced any such thing like this,’ a man in a shelter in Yatsushiro city, in western Kumamoto, told NHK TV. He said that he fled early fearing a tragedy.

Japan is currently in its rainy season, which regularly causes floods and landslides and prompts local authorities to issue evacuation orders.