12 Brands on Pinterest with Awesome Marketing Strategies

Many brands on Pinterest are already tapping into its huge potential for marketing and growth.

From creating engaging community-focused boards, sharing inspirational content, and optimizing Pins for driving sales and traffic, the best brands on Pinterest are savvy about how they post!

In this blog post, we’re showcasing 12 of the best brands on Pinterest and sharing how they use the platform to grow their business.

How 12 Top Brands are Using Pinterest to Grow

As a visual search platform, Pinterest reins at helping people make informed purchasing decisions.

According to Pinterest, they reach 77% of all women 25-54 in the US — a demographic that is estimated to control almost 75% of discretionary spending by 2028.

So if you don’t have a Pinterest marketing strategy yet, now is a great time to get started. And we’re looking at some of the best in the business for inspiration.

Here are 12 top brands on Pinterest to inspire your marketing strategy today:

Ruggable

Benefit Cosmetics

Whole Foods Market

Mejuri

Fenty Beauty

Etsy Chick-fil-A

HonestlyWTF

Airbnb

Free People

Bustle

The Container Store



Brands on Pinterest #1: Ruggable’s E-commerce-driving Pin Strategy

Ruggable, a durable and affordable rug brand, might not be the biggest brand in the market, but they sure do know how to make the latest Pinterest tools and features work for them!

Take the new Shop tab for example, a feature created by Pinterest to help during the COVID-19 crisis that Pinners can use to browse and shop in-stock product Pins from brands.

Ruggable was first to the ball to add the Shop tab to their Pinterest profile, and have been updating it consistently!

Pulling info from Pinterest’s existing Product Pin feature, the Ruggable’s Shop tab links Pins directly to the checkout page on their site — streamlining the route to purchase, and resulting in more sales.

The Shop tab is an awesome addition for both retailers and everyday users looking for shoppable inspiration on Pinterest. Brands, like Ruggable, who embrace this new feature could see a big benefit in their bottom line.

TIP: To add a Shop tab to your profile, you’ll first need to join Pinterest’s Verified Merchant Program. Find out everything you need to know about the program, as well as how to be accepted, here.

Ready to use Pinterest Product Pins to drive sales for your business? Plan and schedule your Pins with Later — it’s free!

Brands on Pinterest #2: Benefit Cosmetics’ On-brand Aesthetic

Not only is Benefit Cosmetics widely-known for their amazing beauty products, but they’re also known for their on-point aesthetic across social media, especially on Pinterest!

With 2.5 million monthly viewers on their Pinterest Profile, Benefit Cosmetics does a great job of tying in their branding in everything they Pin, like product campaigns, inspirational quotes, and beauty tutorials.

Alongside their consistent pink color palette, they also add their logo to most all their organic Pins. This is huge for boosting your brand recognition, especially when other users save your Pins!

If you want audiences to start knowing your brand when they see it, take a cue from Benefit and consistently use your font, colors, and logo as a part of your Pinterest strategy.

Brands on Pinterest #3: Whole Foods’s Rich Pins for Click-throughs

Health-focused supermarket Whole Foods Market knows that rich Pins are your SEO “bread and butter” on Pinterest. They help spread brand awareness, and help you add more context to your posts!

The brand does well in using rich Pins to provide cooking information, offer real-time information on product availability, and send Pinterest users to their blog posts!

You can use rich Pins to drive more app downloads, link to one of your articles, or send users straight to your in-stock products.

Want to learn more about the wonders of Rich Pins on Pinterest? We go into the details in our Ultimate Guide to Pinterest Marketing!

Brands on Pinterest #4: Mejuri for User-generated Content

Canadian jewelry brand Mejuri keeps their Pins fresh and cool by implementing user-generated content (UGC).

Mejuri has built a strong online community with a help of their ambassador network #thefinecrew — and their Pinterest feed (just like their Instagram feed) proves it with plenty of stunning UGC that matches their aesthetic perfectly!

They even have a dedicated Pinterest board for their community. And that’s not all, they actually incorporate UGC on almost every single one of their boards.

Pinterest was made for community-building and re-sharing top-quality content from creators, so it’s easy to jump on board with curating UGC on your Pinterest profile!

Brands on Pinterest #5: Fenty Beauty for Video and Cross-promotion

As seen in Later’s 18 Creative Brands on TikTok to Take Inspiration From blog post, Fenty Beauty by RIHANNA reigns supreme when it comes to creating video content.

Even better, video content has the upper hand on Pinterest, so it’s no surprise that Fenty cross-promotes videos from YouTube and their Instagram Stories as Pins!

Attract more eyes to your Pins and give your social strategy a major lift in by tapping into video Pins like Fenty!

Brands on Pinterest #6: Etsy for Good Pinterest Board Variety

As you can imagine, e-commerce site Etsy has a wide variety of Pinterest board topics, which works to their advantage!

When designing your Pinterest boards, you want to create them intentionally, and variety is key.

Etsy has excellent examples, with strategic board names focused around popular keywords, like “DIY Projects,” “Etsy Weddings,” and “Living Room Decor.”

You’ll also notice they added board descriptions — these snippets also help with SEO!

Brands on Pinterest #7: Chick-fil-A for Tutorials and How-to Content

The fans of fast-food chain Chick-fil-A don’t just like the food, they love the food. So Chick-fil-A decided to add their beloved recipes to Pinterest via eye-catching graphics and videos!

By dishing the details on their — well — dishes, they’ve managed to keep their Pinterest audience well-engaged, all while attracting new followers and profile visitors.

If you and your brand have a recipe, process, tutorial, or how-to that you can share, Pin saveable graphics like Chick-fil-A for and bolster your brand exposure!

Brands on Pinterest #8: HonestlyWTF for Eye-catching Text Overlays

Speaking of Pin-worthy graphics, Pins with text overlays perform especially well on Pinterest!

Lifestyle brand HonestlyWTF keeps their text overlay copy concise for readability on mobile. Their overlays help their Pins stand out, add context, and work to enhance the overall message!

By having text overlay in your cover slide for example, the text might pique curiosity and cause scrollers to click!

PRO TIP!: You don’t have to be a graphic designer to make beautiful graphics! There are so many apps out there that anyone can use, like Canva, Over, and Adobe Spark.

PRO TIP!: You don't have to be a graphic designer to make beautiful graphics! There are so many apps out there that anyone can use, like Canva, Over, and Adobe Spark.

Create a seamless workflow for your business by editing your images with Later — available on all paid plans, starting at just $9/month!

Brands on Pinterest #9: Airbnb for Optimizing Description and Profile Set-up

Like many of the other examples in the article, Airbnb has done an A++ job setting up their Pinterest account!

Once making their account a Pinterest business account, they were able to claim their website (which shows up to the left of their bio), telling Pinterest they’re an authentic and active user, which helps their overall ranking and discoverability!

They also used the first sentence in their bio to explain who they are and what kind of content they post by using strategic keywords that Pinterest users may be searching for. Note the hashtag inclusion as well:

For a full guide on creating an amazing Pinterest profile, check out our blog post How to Create a Winning Pinterest Profile!

Brands on Pinterest #10: Free People for Promoting Campaigns

Free People does an amazing job promoting their “FP Movement” vertical across social media, including Pinterest!

Alongside creating Pins that lead directly to the landing page for a set of leggings, they prioritize engagement by posting graphics that link to articles explaining how to use equipment and execute workout routines (while featuring the leggings!).

With a catchy graphic and title like “Six Workouts You Can Do With Resistance Bands”, they make their Pin that much more clickable:

If you want to give your audience more context around your products, follow in Free People’s steps with articles you cross-promote on Pinterest!

Brands on Pinterest #11: Bustle for Click-worthy Pin Titles

With more than 84 million monthly readers, it’s no surprise media group Bustle turns to Pinterest to drive traffic to their articles!

When cross-promoting pieces on the platform, they use the article title at hand to set up the Pin title. Since their articles are often listicle, adding concrete numbers to make the other keywords in their titles pop:

Even if you’re not publishing articles, you can still use this technique! Be as thorough as possible in your Pin titles to explain what your Pin has to offer, and even throw in a number if you can if you’re linking a list or graphic containing a few items.

PRO TIP: You have 100 characters available for your Pin title, but it’s typically the first 30 that will appear in the Smart Feed – so be selective!

Brands on Pinterest #12: The Container Store for Subtle Branding

If you’re looking to tidy up your Pinterest marketing, look no further than The Container Store!

With most every Pin they post, they thrive in the art of subtle branding and never miss an opportunity to add a small blue logo to their images:

Add your logo to your Pins whenever you can like The Container Store to make your brand that much more recognizable!

While there are so many amazing brands on Pinterest to study, we hope you learned a little something from each of these 12 to level-up your own Pinterest marketing strategy!

While there are so many amazing brands on Pinterest to study, we hope you learned a little something from each of these 12 to level-up your own Pinterest marketing strategy!

