12-24 Volt to Micro USB Vehicle Car Marine Wiring Cable & Power stabilizer Kit for Tracki GPS Tracker

It has never been easier to hard wire a Tracki GPS device on any of your motor vehicle including all cars, trucks and instantly take advantage of our easy to use yet robust fleet management tools for the consumer looking to track 1 or more vehicles in his family or a business looking to track an entire fleet of 100 or more vehicles.

1 Pcs 12/24v control box Micro USB Output

1 Pcs Direct to 12V vehicle battery connection cable +/-

1 Pcs Easy to install car fuse-box connector

12/24v Continous Vehicle Tracking Hardwire Fuse Kit and direct Battery Cable Connect Kit for Tracki GPS Tracker. The box contains all the components required to easily connect the power supply directly to a fuse box of any vehicle, which covers most vehicles. It can be installed in less than a minute. Nearly less electrical expertise required. Perfect for long-term GPS Tracking.

Can be used to Track Bikes

Set your notification preferences and receive alerts when the tracker leaves or arrives at a specific location. Discreetly monitor every movement your target makes in real-time. Peace of mind comes from knowing where everything is at all times.

Marine Tracking Enabled

A straightforward and stealthy way to track vehicles, teens, spouses, pets, seniors, luggage and all sorts of important belongings. It uses satellite technology that tracks globally. You don’t need to be near the tracker for it to provide you with a precise location.

100% Support in Air

Our GPS device tracks in real-time everywhere in the world!Never forget your luggage in airport or Starbucks anymore. This device will remind you about the whereabouts of your baggage nearby.

Compatible with Most Automobiles

Compatible with all types of motor vehicles and boats. This hardwire kit connects the GPS Tracker directly to motorcycles. cars, trucks, buses, SUVs, or big rigs for continuous power, accepts voltage from any type of vehicles run on 12 – 24V

Uninterrupted Power Supply

Never have to recharge your tracker. Get your vehicle tracking kit and take advantage of unlimited real time tracking and personal fleet management. Battery last up to 30 days in bat save mode, up to 1 Year with extended battery

Track your Loved Ones

This device can be used by parents to keep an eye on their teen drivers or monitoring the location of an aging loved one, businesses tracking their vehicles and personnel for verification of employee time sheets and customer billing

Simple Installation and a Cleaner Looking

Installation in minutes with little to no expertise required. Hardwire Kit has everything you need to charge your dash cam, cellphone, tablets or other devices from your car’s battery.

Make Life a bit Easier

We are dedicated to making sure you’re a happy customer. Advanced satellite technology allows you to precisely locate and monitor people, vehicles, and valuables with ease from any computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone using Google Maps.

Best suitable for: Cars, trucks, boats, motorcycle, ATV, construction and heavy equipment, golf carts and more. Input voltage range: 8V – 35V

Can be “hard wired” to a car 12V plus and minus supply line Including safety fuse to protect the car and the device.