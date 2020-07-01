112 People Are Shot In 9 Days In NYC As De Blasio Pushes For $1 Billion Budget Cut For Police

New York City has officially descended in to complete chaos under the “leadership” of Mayor Bill de Blasio, who’s continuing to push for a $1 billion budget cut for the NYPD despite the fact that 112 people were shot in just nine days in the city.

A total of 112 people were either injured or killed in 83 different shootings that occurred over a nine day period that ended on Saturday, according to 1010 Wins. The following info about the shootings was launched to people by the NYPD:

Friday, 6/19 – 8 shooting incidents with 9 victims.

Saturday, 6/20 -18 shooting incidents with 24 victims.

Sunday, 6/21 – 2 shooting incidents with 5 victims.

Monday, 6/22 – 11 shooting incidents with 17 victims.

Tuesday, 6/23 – 10 shooting incidents with 10 victims.

Wednesday, 6/24 – 3 shooting incidents with 5 victims.

Thursday, 6/25 – 5 shooting incidents with 8 victims.

Friday, 06/26 – 9 incidents with 10 victims.

Saturday, 06/27 – 17 incidents with 24 victims.

DOUBLE FATAL SHOOTING – Distraught family and neighbors gather outside a property on Van Siclen Ave. near Livonia Ave. as police investigate the fatal shooting of a man and a woman. @NYPDnews says no arrests have already been made. #1010WINS https://t.co/OEcjgTRQZg pic.twitter.com/4TlIgkZG8W — Darius Radzius (@DariusRadzius) June 27, 2020

Brooklyn community advocate Tony Herbert taken care of immediately this by explaining just how devastating what has happened to his city has been for him.

“It has just been ridiculous how it has taken place, because we saw a serious decline over a five year period and we have working relationships to work with our police department with their community policing,” he said. “Now look at what we’re faced with. I have not seen anything like this in my entire life living here in New York.”

“This is what the politicians wanted — no bail, nobody in Rikers, cops not arresting anyone,” a fuming law enforcement source told the New York Post. “All those things equal people walking around on the street with guns, shooting each other.”

Meanwhile, de Blasio responded to this spike in violence by investing a goal of cutting $1 billion from the NYPD on Monday.

“My office presented to the City Council a plan that would achieve a billion dollars in savings for the NYPD and shift resources to young people, to communities in a way that would help address a lot of the underlying issues that we know are the cause of so many problems in our society,” de Blasio said, based on NBC.

He nonsensically added that the plan achieves “real reform, real redistribution” while keeping the town safe, ignoring the fact that chaos has already overtaken New York City with the reforms that have recently been made by him.

The people of New York City deserve greater than the astounding lack of leadership de Blasio is providing them with right now. If they let him go any further along with his radical plans, de Blasio may just flourish in destroying New York City as we know it forever.

