11 times Donald Trump downplayed the coronavirus

President Donald Trump has consistently underplayed the severity of the coronavirus and its impact on the country over the past few months. And who has comes to his defense? Vice President Mike Pence! Chris Cillizza runs through some of the top moments President Trump has belittled the threat of coronavirus.
source